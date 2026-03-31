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Ed Nuhfer's avatar
Ed Nuhfer
6h

Maybe AIPAC needs to bribe the football bodies like they do the two cartel parties to get these organizations to look aside too. Hopefully, the organizations will prove to be a lot more ethical than America's operatives of its two cartel parties.

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huey's avatar
huey
6h

Does FIFA and UEFA need money that badly that they will step over murdered Palestinians for it?

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