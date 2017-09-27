For Whom the Trump Trolls

This week on Intercepted, physicist David Wright from the Union of Concerned Scientists explains how easy it would be for Trump to launch a nuclear strike. Professor James Fernandez of NYU talks about the Abraham Lincoln Brigade, the 3,000 Americans who tried to stop fascism before it spread in Europe. We speak with the directors of a haunting new film about a terror attack in an Israeli bus station that leads to the brutal mob killing of an innocent Eritrean immigrant. And Donald Trump gets a visit from the two Bobs in his Office Space.



