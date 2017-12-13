Full Metal Jackass

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean talks about the Mueller investigation, how the CIA may benefit from Trump’s presidency and how Trump stacks up to Nixon and Reagan. Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg talks about the classified secrets he has kept for decades. He has just published his story in a new book, The Doomsday Machine. Field of Vision takes us inside the very strange world of Steve Bannon’s films. Patterson Hood of the band Drive-By Truckers performs.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.