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huey's avatar
huey
9hEdited

How much Palestinian children's blood will the US, Republicans and Democrats allow Israel to stain their hands. Does AIPAC money really wash away moral responsibility? Lets get out of this moral

gutter that Israel is dragging America through.(acceptance of GENOCIDE)

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Ron's avatar
Ron
9h

The news from Gaza continues to be horrific since the cold-blooded murder of innocent children by Israel continues unabated. I attribute this to the complete moral collapse of the US government and the governments of the European Union. Somehow, someway, this carnage has to be STOPPED! Thank you for your continued coverage of this vitally important issue!

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