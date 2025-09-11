Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Wheeler's avatar
Rob Wheeler
6h

PASS THIS ON.... Everywhere you can.

I think there is just one message that the whole world should send to Israel. You have been engaged in crimes against humanity, war crimes, violations of the Geneva Conventions, genocide, an illegal occupation for 80 some years. You have all been acting as terrorists - as a country.

You are put on warning. You cannot stay in the land that you are calling Israel. It is an illegal occupation. Your supposed homelands is going to be destroyed, You need to leave now or you will all be killed. That is the warning and ultimatum that the international community is issuing. You can heed the warning or not; but THE CARNAGE YOU ARE INFLICTING ON OTHER PEOPLE must stop. And if it does not you and your families will all be killed, your homes and country destroyed. What you are doing to others will come back to haunt you. There is no other way in this world ruled by a truly loving God.

Like it or not: this is justice revisited. So be it.

PASS THIS ON.... Everywhere you can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Salma Hussain's avatar
Salma Hussain
5h

Why is the world turning a blind eye to Israel's usurpation and genocide? Any country cant suddenly decide that it wants a part of another country and the rest of the world should turn a blind eye! What if Canada and Mexico wanted two of the United States each, would the US and the rest of the world ignore them? For his mass murders, Netanyahu should be publicly hanged!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture