Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3hEdited

Israel was admitted on May 11, 1949, following United Nations General Assembly Resolution 273.

Its membership should be revoked and replaced with Palestine admittance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Momin's avatar
Momin
4h

Unbelievable in this day and age !! All paid and supported by the US !! Shame.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture