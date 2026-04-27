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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

What happened in Deir al‑Balah wasn’t a “step toward governance.” It was a population forced to improvise democracy out of fiberglass tents and nylon boxes because the same states lecturing them about “reform” won’t even allow paper and ink into the Strip. And still, people showed up. The election exposes the absurdity of the narrative: Palestinians are expected to perform democracy under occupation while the world bankrolls the machinery that ensures any elected body will be strangled before it can function.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

I feel like I should say "this is great news". But I think that would miss the point, slightly.

Democracy **follows** humanity - without **basic** moral decency, democracy is just a slogan at worst, perhaps a contrived ritual at best.

I think what is promising about the Deir Al-Balah elections really comes down to this: Israel has **not** managed to kill the humanity within Palestine. Amidst genocide, these people are showing the world that they still find it worth the trouble to build stability, community, and ideas of "future".

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