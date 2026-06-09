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Amy's avatar
Amy
10h

Where is Europe on these atrocities? America under Trump is useless. France, England and Germany should be reporting this nonstop!

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Alexander Chanler's avatar
Alexander Chanler
10h

Fuck Israel and I think it’s time to look at what American Israel supporters are doing to encourage this slaughter.

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