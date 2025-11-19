Drop Site News

Rob Roy
5h

ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS ISRAEL IS A MONSTER. The good countries of the world must send supplies on warships to force their way into Israel and save the Palestinians. The Israelis know only FORCE. Show it to them.

George Leone
5h

Each new layer of privatized ‘security’ in Gaza seems to move us farther from genuine humanitarian aid and closer to a system where profit and force overshadow protection and dignity. When a company tied to deadly aid-site abuses is gearing up for another deployment—and under a U.S.-led structure with sweeping authority—it raises serious questions about accountability, legality, and who these operations are really meant to serve. Gaza doesn’t need more contractors with guns; it needs unimpeded aid, real oversight, and a commitment to safeguarding civilians rather than repeating the same deadly mistakes

