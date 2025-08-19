Drop Site News

Paul Bourdon
2h

Israel ceasefire means the killing continues at a lower rate!

Jeffery John Higgs
1h

One of the problems is that us (not US) decent people are reluctant to oppose the absolutely abhorrent factions that refuse to admit that the Israeli and US regimes and all the sycophantic news editors, and associated journalists, presenters, and those satanic redneck preachers(like that disgusting Huckabee) and all the repellent Right wing senators etc(such as that little shite Graham).. and the whole gamut of pro- Israel non entities with the equivalent unbridled response! Well for me that is over...I will state without apology that I would like to rub that Billy Bunter of Israel, Ben Gvir's face in the gravel while he has his fat ass birched while he squeals for something he is entirely devoid of in his fanatical terrorist makeup...mercy! And then next, tar and feather that revolting little punk Smotrich, before he too is flogged! As for that shaven chimp Netanyahu...I am not sure if I would prefer some bright young hacker to increase his pacemaker to 10,000 beats a minute or to slow it down 20? The latter I think! For the sake of brevity I will lump Sa'ar, Katz, Gallant,...all the bunch of evil creeps including that arch of arch liars David Mencer together and cease to dream on this theme of justice publicly. I shall just go on hating the bastards privately and dwell on that bunch of US bit part actors in that gangster government!

