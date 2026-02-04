Drop Site News

6h

A “ceasefire” where civilians are killed daily is not a ceasefire—it’s a lie. Israel is slaughtering women, children, doctors, and paramedics in their homes and ambulances while U.S. media pretends Gaza no longer exists and U.S. officials keep laundering war crimes with empty rhetoric. This is not “self-defense.” It is extermination carried out in the open, enabled by silence, lies, and unconditional Western support. History will not be confused about who did this—or who looked away.

Amrita B's avatar
Amrita B
6h

This is beyond horror. The ongoing killings and the "66 boxes of ...body parts" are especially cruel and inhumane.

