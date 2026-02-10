Drop Site News

George Leone
4h

A man forced to sift the bones of his wife and children with a flour sifter is the direct result of policy decisions made in Washington. Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, and every member of Congress who has voted to send weapons, money, and diplomatic cover to Israel own this. While the U.S. rushes to recover Israeli remains and shields Israel at the UN, Palestinians are denied bulldozers, forensic tools, fuel, even DNA kits—basic means to bury their dead with dignity. This isn’t a tragedy without authors; it has signatures on it. To keep calling this “self-defense” or a “complex conflict” is to actively participate in the lie that allows this cruelty to continue. International law is clear, the facts are undeniable, and history will not be kind to the officials who watched a man sift his family’s bones and chose to keep sending bombs instead of demanding accountability.

Pamela S. Murray
4h

Horrific beyond words.

Thank-you for your careful reporting.

