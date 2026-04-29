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Jeff Biss's avatar
Jeff Biss
2m

Like the Palestinians, the rats have nowhere else to go and so are forced to try to survive in the camps. This is simply a concentration of the existing problem caused by Israel continually restricting the human population and reducing their housing that started with the Nakba that itself was caused by the Holocaust cause by the antisemitism inherent in Christianity.

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Pippa Tandy's avatar
Pippa Tandy
15m

Horrific. Maybe they will spread. Just saying.

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