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Tim Logan's avatar
Tim Logan
2h

A travesty that the world is still doing nothing to help the palestinian people

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CK's avatar
CK
1h

unbelievably horrific. unbelievably heartbreaking.. yet another example - among thousands in the last several years - of the love, commitment, endurance and respect that is inherent in Palestinian men. bless this man and his family. may the Palestinian people and their lands be free from this maniacal, vicious and cruel occupation

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