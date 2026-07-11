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Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
1h

Every single day, my heart breaks. How can it break so many times?

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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
1h

If you compare the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine with the number of civilian casualties in Gaza in a much shorter war it gives the lie to IDF claims that they are the most careful military in the world.

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