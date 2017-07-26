Glenn Greenwald on the New Cold War

With all the constant hype about Russia, you’d think we were living in a new Cold War. This week on Intercepted: Glenn Greenwald fills in for Jeremy Scahill, and we take a deep dive into the origins and evolution of the Trump-Russia story. Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Glenn find something they can actually agree on (the Democratic establishment’s Russia hysteria), but diverge on Tucker’s coverage of immigration and crime. Russian-American writer Masha Gessen explains how conspiracy thinking is a mirror of the leaders we put in power.



