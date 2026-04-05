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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
5h

The pathocracy has to go. Can we the people use 'Force Majure' to invalidate our social contract with them? Of course not, the deck is always stacked against the players. What do we do?

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Ian Weniger's avatar
Ian Weniger
4h

Thx for exposing G7's inability to save US imperialism. The current administration is at its weakest and will weaken further, because Iran's only real condition is that US forces agree to a formal truce. US labour organizers must seize this time and build for a May 1st general strike to end the war and maybe win some other major changes. Just sayin'.

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