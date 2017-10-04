Guns Before Country

This week, Jeremy talks about the Coalition of the Killing — gun lobbyists, politicians and weapons manufacturers — the only beneficiaries of the massacre in Las Vegas. Alynda Segarra of the band Hurray for the Riff Raff explores her Puerto Rican roots and performs new songs. Former US Army Ranger Rory Fanning talks about his slain comrade, NFL star-turned soldier Pat Tillman. Historian Jeanne Theoharis shreds the sanitizing of the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. And Donald Trump takes his love of guns into the Twilight Zone.

