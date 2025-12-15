Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
10h

Unfortunately, Trump hasn't the slightest interest in solving the tragic situation in Gaza. His only interest, as always, is in how he can take advantage of the situation to gain more money and personal power. His meddling is sure to cause more suffering for the Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
10h

Real journalism - you know it when you see it. Thanks for this excellent interview. I'm grateful. I have to say I agree mostly with what Meshaal is saying. And from my perspective here in the US, Israel is indeed a massive burden. In multiple ways Israel has been a corrupting weight around our neck - financially, morally, socially and in terms of national security - for decades. Add to this the farce which commands that speaking out on Israeli-made disasters makes one "antisemtic". This is a truly disgraceful tactic and is absolute bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture