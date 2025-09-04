Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Korbey's avatar
Mike Korbey
5h

If President Trump won't force Israel to accept this deal, then it won't happen because Netanyahu needs war to survive. Genocide Don, like Genocide Joe, refuses to put the hammer down. A disgrace to America and everything we stand for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ron's avatar
Ron
5h

There is a mechanism for the UN to move forward and stop the war in Gaza by bypassing the Security Council. People should watch today's (9/4/25) Democracy Now interview with Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer formerly connected to the UN. https://www.democracynow.org/2025/9/4/un_palestine. Let's hope that the General Assembly takes this path during the upcoming UN meeting in September!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture