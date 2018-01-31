Hate of the Union

Naomi Klein and Jeremy analyze Trump’s threats toward North Korea, his Executive Order on Guantanamo and the attack on immigrants, the poor, and the environment. Veteran journalist Juan González dissects the roots of fascism, the rise of authoritarian movements, and global migration trends. Marcy Wheeler gives a brief analysis of a theory floated by a former CIA officer that the “Steele dossier” contains Russian disinformation. Ali Abunimah of Electronic Intifada discusses Israeli collusion with the Trump campaign and Mike Pence’s trip to Israel. And Franklin James Fisher of the band Algiers talks about their music from "The Underside of Power."



