Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
6h

Civilians, especially children, continue to pay the price for political conflicts worldwide. Reports like these remind us that real lives are at stake behind the headlines

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Thacker's avatar
Anne Thacker
6h

Thank you for your excellent reporting. The summary at the beginning is especially helpful. Free Palestine...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture