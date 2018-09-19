Hurricane Colonialism

One year ago, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, but U.S. colonialism prepared the ground for the deadly crisis.

Journalist Juan González exposes how Wall Street, the bipartisan Washington political machine, and climate change conspired to kill thousands of Puerto Ricans.

The Intercept’s Naomi Klein outlines the neoliberal economic attack on Puerto Rico and a shock doctrine in motion.

Puerto Rican musician Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, better known as iLe, talks about her new song, "Odio" and the struggle for Puerto Rican independence.

