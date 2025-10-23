Israel must allow UN agencies, including UNRWA, into Gaza to deliver aid, the International Court of Justice rules, and denies Israeli claims that Hamas had “infiltrated” UNRWA; Israel responds that UNRWA will “not set foot” in Gaza again. Premature births in Gaza have risen from 20% to 70% since October 2023, a new UN report says. Palestinian factions open formal talks in Cairo to coordinate a unified position ahead of the second phase of ceasefire negotiations. Israel’s Knesset passes preliminary legislation to extend Israeli civil law to all West Bank settlements, codifying its annexation of the region; U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responds that Washington “can’t be supportive of that right now.” President Donald Trump threatens San Francisco with ICE raids akin to the operations in Portland and Chicago, sending a deployment to the Alameda Coast Guard base. Many of the agency’s new recruits are being trained without background checks, according to NBC. The U.S. military carries out yet another strike on a Latin American boat—this time off the Pacific coast, killing two to three people, while Venezuela deploys Russian anti-aircraft missiles to strategic positions. The U.S. lifts restrictions on Ukraine’s use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, enabling Kyiv to strike targets within Russia, and adds sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies. Twenty civilians are killed in Ethiopia’s Oromia region. ISIS reasserts itself in the new Syria.

Defense officials from the UK and France view a long-range air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missile on July 9, 2025. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images.

The Genocide in Gaza

The bodies of 14 Palestinians arrived at hospitals in Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, including one killed in new Israeli attacks and 13 recovered from the rubble. At least two Palestinians were wounded. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 68,280 killed, with 170,375 injured.

Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 89 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 317, while 449 bodies have been recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton said premature births in Gaza have risen from 20% to 70% since October 2023, with one in three pregnancies now high-risk and widespread trauma expected among youth and adults. Returning from his first visit, Saberton described Gaza as “flattened—mile upon mile of rubble and dust,” saying what he saw “was not collateral damage.” He added that every UNFPA staff member in Gaza has lost family and nearly all their homes and many women now lack even basic hygiene supplies.

The International Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that Israel must allow United Nations agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), to deliver aid into Gaza, finding that Israel had not provided convincing evidence of Hamas infiltrating the agency—and that even if such infiltration occurred, it would not justify restricting humanitarian relief. The court reaffirmed that Gaza remains under Israeli occupation and that the use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law.

An Israeli official told Kan public broadcaster that UNRWA “will not step foot in Gaza again,” rejecting the International Court of Justice ruling that Israel must allow the agency to deliver humanitarian aid. The official claimed past UN operations in Gaza “either failed in their mission or allowed themselves to be controlled by Hamas” and said Israel has communicated this stance to Washington in hopes the U.S. will align with it.

The UN said humanitarian access to Gaza remains severely limited, with just 145 aid trucks entering Monday—mostly food—and northern areas still largely unreachable due to closed crossings at Zikim and Erez. UN teams accessed Jabaliya and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire, finding over 200 families in dire need of essentials, while 425,000 people have moved north since October 10.

Gaza journalists reported intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles east of Khan Younis early Thursday morning, while medical sources told Wafa that one Palestinian civilian was shot dead by Israeli drone fire in the nearby town of Bani Suhaila. Later in the day, Al Araby reported artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. No further casualties have been reported at the time of writing.

UN Mine Action chief Luke David Irving warned that Gaza is “littered” with unexploded ordnance posing an “incredibly high” risk as displaced families begin returning under the ceasefire. He said at least 328 people have been killed or injured by explosive remnants since October 2023 and that up to 60 million tons of debris may be contaminated, obstructing reconstruction. Irving urged donor support for a $15 million expansion of demining operations and equipment imports, saying the danger will intensify as civilians and aid workers reenter devastated areas.

On October 22, 2025, Abu Hamza, spokesperson for the Al‑Quds Brigades, delivered a eulogy for 16 fallen commanders—including his predecessor Naji Maher Abu Seif—rejecting disarmament and vowing the Brigades would “not lay down our weapons, nor retreat, nor break” if the fight continues for years. He denounced Israel’s campaign as a “war of extermination backed by the United States,” praised Palestinian “steadfastness,” pledged continued coordination with Hamas’s al‑Qassam Brigades, and said the group would respect the ceasefire only “to the extent that the enemy adheres to it.”

Ceasefire Updates

Palestinian factions opened formal talks in Cairo to coordinate a unified position ahead of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Ultra Palestine reported Wednesday. The meetings, convened by Egypt, include Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular and Democratic Fronts, the National Initiative, the PFLP–General Command, and Fatah’s Dahlan faction. Discussions center on Gaza’s post-war administration through a proposed 15-member technocratic “community support committee,” positions on Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” oversight body, the Israeli demand for disarmament, and a potential international stabilization force. While the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas has not confirmed participation, senior officials Hussein al-Sheikh and Majed Faraj are in Cairo for separate consultations. Ultra Palestine said the Popular Front and Hamas have agreed that any “day-after” framework must be fully Palestinian-led.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Jerusalem on Wednesday he has “very strong opinions” against any Turkish deployment in Gaza, speaking alongside U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who had suggested Ankara could play a “constructive role.” Netanyahu’s office later told the Times of Israel there “will be no Turkish involvement,” denying reports of a clash with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad over the issue. Vance emphasized that Washington would not “force anything on Israel” regarding foreign troops “on their soil.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha as diplomats described the Gaza ceasefire as entering a “highly sensitive phase,” AFP reported Wednesday. A Turkish official said no decisions had been reached on Hamas’s future or on Turkish and Qatari roles in a proposed international security force, noting these would depend on how Israel and the United States proceed. Erdogan said the ceasefire had brought “relief to Palestinians” but reaffirmed that a two-state solution remains “the only viable path.”

Israel’s Supreme Court held a hearing on Thursday into whether to allow international media into the Gaza Strip. The court gave the Israeli government 30 days to present a new position in light of the ceasefire. The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents dozens of international news organizations, had filed a case asking the court to order the government to open the border to international journalists. The court rejected a request from the FPA early in the war, due to objections by the government on security grounds. The group filed a second request in September 2024. The government has repeatedly delayed the case. In an FPA statement after the decision expressing disappointment, Tania Kraemer, chairperson of the FPA said, “It is time for Israel to lift the closure and let us do our work alongside our Palestinian colleagues.”

West Bank and Israel

Nearly a dozen Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces in raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, including in the Ramallah and Hebron governorates.

Israel’s Knesset has passed preliminary legislation to extend Israeli civil law to all West Bank settlements, including Ma’ale Adumim, effectively codifying de facto annexation. The move contradicts previous U.S. assurances to Arab governments and has prompted bipartisan calls in Congress to pressure Israel to preserve a path toward Palestinian statehood. The vote coincided with Vance’s visit and, before departing Israel, Vance said that if the Knesset vote was a “political stunt, then it is a very stupid political stunt.” He added, “I personally take some insult to it. The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.”

Secretary of State Rubio warned that Israel’s Knesset bills advancing West Bank annexation “would threaten” the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying Washington “can’t be supportive of that right now.” Rubio called the measures “counterproductive” and “threatening for the peace deal,” underscoring U.S. concern that formal annexation could derail diplomatic efforts.

U.S. News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are deploying to the San Francisco Bay Area starting Wednesday, using the Alameda Coast Guard base as their staging point. While National Guard involvement has not been indicated, the move follows similar controversial anti-immigrant operations in Chicago and Los Angeles, which sparked protests and legal challenges. California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Daniel Lurie, and local members of Congress, have criticized the deployment, warning that it will provoke unrest and that federal agents breaking state law could face arrest. San Francisco plans to maintain its sanctuary city policies, with the Department of Emergency Management coordinating legal support, community guidance, and protective measures for undocumented residents. Officials emphasized peaceful protest and mutual aid, urging residents to help neighbors with errands, schooling, and access to services during the operation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly sent new recruits to its Georgia training academy before completing standard background checks, drug tests, or fingerprinting, as it races to expand under President Trump’s mass deportation plan. Internal data reviewed by NBC News show that more than 200 trainees have been dismissed for failing academic, physical, or safety requirements, with some recruits later found to have criminal histories or failed drug tests. Homeland Security officials warn that the hiring surge—driven by a White House goal of adding 10,000 agents this year—has weakened vetting standards and risks letting disqualified applicants “slip through the cracks.”

American farmers are facing a bleak harvest season despite record crop yields, with many losing money on every bushel of corn and soybeans. Economists cite a “triple whammy” of high production costs, low crop prices, and trade disruptions—particularly China’s boycott of U.S. soybeans and new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Farm bankruptcies are rising sharply, and while the administration has promised another bailout, many growers say they simply want stable markets that let them earn a profit.

Twenty-seven members of Congress urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to intervene for the release of Palestinian-American teenager Mohammed Ibrahim, who remains in Israeli detention. In their letter, lawmakers also noted that Ibrahim’s cousin, Sayfollah Ibrahim, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed by Israeli settlers in July, and that no arrests have been made in the case.

Sumaiya Balbale, chief operating officer of Sequoia Capital, resigned after the venture firm declined to discipline partner Shaun Maguire for Islamophobic posts targeting New York Assembly member and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Maguire’s comments described Mamdani as coming from a culture that “lies about everything” and accused him of promoting an “Islamist agenda.” Balbale, a practicing Muslim, reportedly urged leadership to take action, but senior partners cited free-speech protections in rejecting her request.

The first half of 2025 was the costliest on record for U.S. disasters, with 14 billion-dollar events—including wildfires in Los Angeles and storms across much of the country—causing an estimated $101 billion in damages, according to Climate Central, which revived NOAA’s discontinued disaster tracking. The Los Angeles wildfires alone accounted for $61 billion in destruction, making them one of the most expensive climate-related disasters in U.S. history. Experts warn the country remains highly vulnerable as FEMA staffing cuts and Trump-era policy changes undermine disaster response capacity, leaving communities exposed to increasingly severe climate-driven events.

Amid the ongoing government shutdown, furloughed federal workers in Maryland lined up at the Capital Area Food Bank in Hyattsville for free food distributions, NBC Washington reports. One federal employee, who served 21 years in the military and has worked for the government for two more, said she had never faced such a situation and lamented the loss of the stability she sought in public service. Volunteers provided boxes of pasta, rice, and milk, while local groups like Healthy Fresh Meals also donated prepared meals to help struggling workers cover basic needs.

A new poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire shows Senate candidate Graham Platner with a strong lead in Maine’s Democratic primary, leading Gov. Janet Mills 58-24. Platner, a former Marine, has faced a torrent of criticism over re-surfaced Reddit posts and a covered-up tattoo from his military days depicting a Nazi skull. Drop Site News will have a dispatch later today from last night’s campaign events in Waterville and Ogunquit.

International News

An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon on Thursday killed two people and wounded one, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Israel conducted at least two other airstrikes on the outskirts of Hermel in the northeast of Lebanon, no casualties were reported.

CBS News reports the U.S. military carried out another strike on an alleged drug vessel, this time on the Pacific side of South America, killing two or three people, according to U.S. officials. It is the eighth known U.S. strike on suspected drug boats since September 2, confirming that the campaign has expanded beyond the Caribbean. At least one previous strike also likely took place in the Pacific, according to Erik Sperling of Just Foreign Policy, who cited survivor reports identifying an Ecuadorian national rather than crew from Venezuela or Trinidad.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the country has deployed 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles across “key defense positions,” including remote areas, as tensions escalated with Washington. The portable, short-range systems can target drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft. Maduro’s statement came amid Trump’s stated plans to intensify military operations in the Caribbean—ostensibly as part of a counter-narcotics campaign, but also aimed at pressuring Maduro’s government.

Trump escalated his verbal attacks on Gustavo Petro, accusing the Colombian President of turning the country into a “death trap” by allowing cocaine production to expand, vowing to cut U.S. aid, and labeling Petro an “illegal drug leader.” Petro responded that his government has destroyed 17,000 cocaine labs and warned that Trump’s actions endanger anti-narcotics cooperation.

The Trump administration removed restrictions on Ukraine’s use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, enabling Kyiv to strike targets inside Russia with U.S. targeting support. Ukraine recently used one of these missiles to hit a Russian explosives and rocket fuel plant in Bryansk, calling it a “successful hit.” U.S. officials expect further attacks on Russian military and energy infrastructure, expanding Kyiv’s cross-border capabilities. While the move increases pressure on Moscow, it does not fundamentally alter the overall battlefield balance.

The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, aiming to pressure President Vladimir Putin toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, President Trump said Wednesday. The move, the first sanctions targeting Russia over the war under Trump, follows a canceled meeting with Putin and frustration over stalled diplomacy. The Treasury Department froze U.S. assets of the companies and barred American business dealings, citing the sanctions’ impact on Russia’s energy revenue and war effort. Trump emphasized that he hopes both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “become reasonable” and suggested the conflict requires cooperation from both sides.

In Hajin, Syria, Islamic State (IS) militants are seeing a resurgence, exploiting the reduced U.S. military presence and the collapse of the Assad regime. Two Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) soldiers were killed in an ambush, part of a spike in attacks—117 through August, up from 73 in 2024. IS now operates in small sleeper cells, blending into local Sunni communities, extorting residents, and targeting SDF leaders. The SDF is stretched thin, responsible not only for patrolling territory but also for guarding nearly 50,000 former IS fighters and their families in camps. U.S. troop reductions—around 500 of 2,000 withdrawn since April—have limited direct deterrence, with American forces now supporting remotely via intelligence and airstrikes. Meanwhile, lingering local mistrust, tensions with Damascus-aligned forces, and limited government control provide IS room to maneuver.

More than 460 prominent Jewish figures, including former Israeli officials, artists, and intellectuals, have signed an open letter urging the United Nations and world leaders to impose sanctions on Israel for what they describe as “atrocities” in Gaza amounting to genocide. Signatories include former Knesset speaker Avraham Burg, author Naomi Klein, filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, actor Wallace Shawn, and poet Michael Rosen. The letter calls for enforcement of International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court rulings, a halt to arms transfers, and full humanitarian access, declaring, “Our solidarity with Palestinians is not a betrayal of Judaism, but a fulfillment of it… Not in our name.”

More than 20 civilians were killed on Sunday in Ethiopia’s Oromia region in attacks carried out by Fano militia members, according to local civil servants. The violence, involving guns and swords, comes amid longstanding clashes between federal forces and the Oromo Liberation Army, with little progress in peace talks. Regional officials said Fano militants have exploited opportunities over the past four years to attack civilians and loot property, worsening the humanitarian situation.

Video: Drop Site’s Abdel Qader Sabbah reports on Gaza’s olive harvest season. Mohamed Suleiman’s report on the related Israeli destruction of Gaza’s olive trees can be read here.

