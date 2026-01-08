Drop Site News

George Leone
17h

The killing of Renee Nicole Good crystallizes how “national security” language is being used to launder outright state violence. A legal observer and mother of three is executed at point-blank range, medical aid is blocked, and within hours the government rebrands her as a “terrorist.” This is the same script being run abroad and at home: criminalize civilians, seize resources, deny accountability. From Minneapolis to Caracas to Gaza, the pattern isn’t chaos—it’s policy. If this doesn’t trigger prosecutions, transparency, and a full reckoning with ICE’s mandate, then the message is clear: there are no limits left, only targets.

Democracy Labs
18h

Who gave Renee Good’s killers $170 billion? Check this map. Defund ICE.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/01/08/renee-nicole-good-shooting-ice-170-billion-funding/

