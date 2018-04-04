Injustice League

Yousef Mema, a 24-year-old nursing student in Gaza who witnessed the massacre, describes the killings and the aftermath and he has a message for U.S. lawmakers. Then, key narratives about the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, and his motives and alleged accomplices are falling apart. The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald talks about the new information. We speak to two DA candidates in California: Geneviéve Jones-Wright of San Diego and Pamela Price of Alameda County. If successful, these new, progressive DAs could shake the criminal justice industry to its core and find themselves at war with the Trump White House. And, Frank from Donnie Darko pays a visit to the White House.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.