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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
36m

The Intercept didn’t just suffer a breach — it left whistleblowers exposed and pretended it was routine “security best practices.” A confidential tip line going dormant long enough for someone in Hong Kong to hijack it and solicit sources is a catastrophic failure of duty. If an outlet can’t safeguard the people risking their careers and safety to speak, it has no business running a whistleblower program. The refusal to warn past or potential sources is the most damning part. Silence is not an accident; it’s a choice.

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ben's avatar
ben
29m

there is a level of arrogance and opportunism i have always associated with The Intercept that leaves me unsurprised by this. hope y’all learn from this and make constant and good faith efforts to maintain integrity

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