Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
2h

Still facing starvation” after 14 months is not a humanitarian problem—it’s a policy outcome. The warnings are clear, the numbers are documented, and the deaths are ongoing. History won’t be confused about what this was

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

Just another thank you to Drop Site for giving the world a sober look at itself. I'll take the ugliest facts over all the other fluff any day of the week. Have a well deserved holiday break.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture