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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
3h

We've clearly lost the war we began, and so now Trump and Rubio are lying through their teeth to try and save face through a settlement and wiggle out of the war.

But Israel is hellbent on torching any agreement, which is why they keep killing civilians in Lebanon.

The danger of an escalation still lurks because we know Netanyahu still controls Trump and Rubio and most of Congress. Iran is wise to not let its guard down.

We're at a fork in the road: Trump either pretends he won, and walks away, or Israel forces him to escalate attacks on Iran again.

May sanity rule the day and may we finally tell Israel we're no longer slaves to their desires.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3h

Thanks for the updates-

I think you might want to correct this: "A new documentary on legendary journalist Amy Goodman of Democrat Now! is out in theaters." to " Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!"

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