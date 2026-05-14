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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
13h

"U.S. Army scrambles to cut training amid $4-6 billion budget shortfall"

Let me get this straight: the US military budget is at an all time high of over $900 billion. The projected budget for next year is $1.5 trillion but somehow there isn't enough money for training?? The corruption is off the scale...

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
13h

"Iran has reportedly begun allowing Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz based on the two countries’ “deep relations” and “strategic partnership,”"

I'm pretty sure this is because the Iranians and the Chinese expect there is little chance the US will try to intercept these ships while Trump is in China.

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