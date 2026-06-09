Erratic Fury: Trump and Iran—On the Precipice of More War or a Return to Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed over the past two months that a deal with Iran is imminent. Following an exchange of military attacks between Iran and Israel this week, Trump is treading in familiar narrative waters. Iran has made clear it remains open to a deal and charges that the basic contours of an agreement were in place weeks ago. Trump, Iranian officials charged, sabotaged an agreement by continuing the military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, striking Iran and allowing Israel to intensify its scorched earth attacks in southern Lebanon. After Iran hit back, launching missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Beirut, Trump’s tone shifted back to diplomacy.

On the Drop Site live stream, Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim speak to Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of Amwaj.Media, about the state of diplomacy and war, as well as Israel’s covert operations in Iran and whether Tehran will continue to define a ceasefire in Lebanon as a red line for any deal. Then, international law expert Maryam Jamshidi and political analyst Negar Mortazavi discuss the future of Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and how international law has been attacked since the Gaza genocide began.

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