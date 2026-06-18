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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
7h

Thanks, Maz. Great piece. I'm not surprised at all by the range of views in Iran right now - particularly the more "hard-line". Though economic relief is without doubt necessary for average people, I can understand that some feel like there's unfinished business. When I consider that the US has been, in one form or another, attacking Iran since 1953 - it makes some type of sense that "this" isn't a just resolution, or perhaps even a decisive one. I hope for the best..

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Mara Bryan's avatar
Mara Bryan
6h

Very interesting perspectives. Thank you for this piece.

The zionist entity will do everything in its power to de-rail the MOU, and I feel certain Iran's current leadership has factored this in and have contingency plans in place. So I personally doubt there is capitulation, just playing for time whilst the full force of US, and world opinion against war with Iran, and against the zionist entity, come into play.

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