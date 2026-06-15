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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
24m

Doesn't matter one whit. The US never keeps its word, not once in 250 years.

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Mara Bryan's avatar
Mara Bryan
16m

US still voted him in. There's the real problem.

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