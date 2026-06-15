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President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images.

In an effort to navigate President Donald Trump’s erratic behavior during the indirect negotiations aimed at ending the war, Iran’s negotiating team enlisted the help of psychiatric professionals to develop an assessment of the U.S. president’s mental condition and to assist Iranian negotiators in crafting messages passed to Trump by regional mediators.

“We added two senior psychologists to the negotiations’ advisory circle so that we can shape messages intended for President Trump from the perspective of managing what we regard as psychopathic behavior pattern,” an Iranian official told Drop Site. He said the psychologists began assisting Iranian negotiators following the initial round of bilateral talks in Islamabad in April as the two sides began exchanging proposed terms for a potential Memorandum of Understanding.

“[Trump’s] reactions have improved noticeably since we began incorporating the recommendations of these advisers into our messages and written communications,” said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

“Because the exchanged texts will ultimately become part of the historical record, we conduct our negotiations in a manner that ensures the relative weight and sophistication of each party’s negotiating techniques will be evident should these communications be made public in the years ahead,” the official added.

The Washington Post recently reported that 22 medical specialists examined Trump as part of his latest checkup, saying it was “nearly double the number of specialists who assessed Trump for his past medical checkups as president.” The report added that this “represents the most medical specialists to assess a president for a single visit.”

On Sunday night, Trump and Iran announced that they had reached a preliminary agreement for a Memorandum of Understanding, to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland on June 19.

Watch Jeremy Scahill discuss his reporting on Democracy Now! today:

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