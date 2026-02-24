Drop Site News

**"On Sunday, Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff asserted in an interview on FOX News, conducted by Trump’s daughter Lara, that Iran is “probably a week away from having industrial-grade bombmaking material.” Witkoff did not offer any evidence for the claim and it flew in the face of years of U.S. national intelligence estimates."**

"Probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb making material" - sure, Stevie W.

And America is probably a week away from being made "great again"...

No war with Iran.

No regime change.

No interventions.

No black ops meddling.

No games of engineered social unrest.

I don't know what the malicious obsession is with Iran from the US. There are more productive ways to reconcile **legitimate** grievances than smashing things to pieces. That is of course, **if** such a desire exists in the first place. I think it's obvious that these "negotiations" are nothing more than a truly low-effort attempt by the US to legitimize yet one more illegitimate war in the middle east. They'll say Iran was unreasonable. I've seen this too many times.

I hope this flexibility is not a form of capitulation. Iran needs to build the bomb and that is the only way they can protect themselves. Only this will stop the meddling and sabotage of Iranian nation.

