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Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
9h

I had unsurprisingly heard Africa would experience disproportionate economic impact but we peasants in the US have experienced a pretty massive increase, 40% even though we supposedly have plenty and the buffoon running the country expected it to be a lot higher!?!

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
8h

What this piece makes painfully clear is that Africa is paying the price for a war it didn’t start, didn’t choose, and has no power to stop. The U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran didn’t just ignite the Gulf — they detonated the supply chains that keep entire African economies alive. When fuel stops moving, everything stops: schools in Soweto, fishing fleets in Somalia, fertilizer in Malawi, even the buses that get people to work.

Leaders in Washington and Tel Aviv talk about “strategic objectives,” but the consequences land on taxi drivers in Nairobi and farmers in Lilongwe. Africa didn’t fire a single missile, yet it’s absorbing the shockwave of a geopolitical gamble made thousands of miles away.

This is what global inequality looks like in real time: powerful nations play with matches, and the poorest regions burn. Until the architects of this war are held accountable for the collateral damage they inflict, the “grass” will keep suffering while the elephants trample on.

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