Over 1,000 children injured in Iran; Unprecedented 400M barrels of oil reserves slated for release; Death and displacement mount in Lebanon amid Israeli assault
Drop Site Daily: March 11, 2026
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for twelfth day, civilian casualties continue to rise. Nearly 20,000 civilian buildings damaged in Iran. Russia says Isfahan consulate damaged during earlier strikes. Iran says multiple waves of missile attacks struck U.S. and Israeli targets. Iraqi militias claim surge of attacks on U.S. bases. Drone strike forces shutdown of Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais refinery complex. Pentagon says 140 U.S. troops wounded in Iran war. President Donald Trump threatens major retaliation over reported Iranian mining of Hormuz.” U.S. asks Israel to halt further strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure. Israeli strikes hit dozens of locations across Lebanon as number of displaced rises to 780,000. Israel prepares for an extended war with Hezbollah. Israeli strikes kill paramedics and Red Cross staff. Hezbollah strike hits Israeli satellite communications facility. Reports say Israel used white phosphorus in southern Lebanon. Regional war deepens food shortages and price spikes in Gaza. Senators warn of Iran war escalation, blame Israel. Senate GOP to bring election bill to a vote. American Farm Bureau Federation sounds alarm over Iran war. Hackers accessed an FBI server containing Epstein investigation files. IEA votes to release 400 million barrels of oil. Pakistan imposes austerity measures as Iran war disrupts energy supplies. Deadly strikes reported in Sudan’s Kordofan region. UN refuses order to withdraw peacekeepers from Akobo in South Sudan. Ukraine strikes Russian military electronics plant in Bryansk. UN inquiry says Russia’s transfer of Ukrainian children is a crime against humanity. Iran war costing EU $3.5 billion in energy costs. U.S. nearing deal with Mali to resume intelligence flights.
NEW from Drop Site: Iran says the U.S. and Israel underestimated its military capacity and will to fight, as Trump careens toward a quagmire, Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain report. Ariya Farahmand reports from Tehran, where Iranians are struggling to breathe after Israeli strikes on oil facilities in and around the capital.
Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to their member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:
This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.
War on Iran
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for twelfth day: U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hit areas across Tehran on Wednesday as the war on Iran entered its twelfth day. On Tuesday, Israel carried out simultaneous strikes on Iranian security force headquarters in Tehran and Tabriz. The Israeli army said targets in Tabriz included special forces headquarters, a unit responsible for ballistic missile and artillery fire, and a large Basij complex. Israel also said it struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military complex in Tehran and the Public Security and Intelligence Police headquarters in Maragheh. Other attacks included:
A strike on eastern Tehran Tuesday night, in which several civilians were killed and wounded, according to Iran’s Red Crescent.
Heavy bombardments in the Mehrshahr district of Tehran, with strikes occurring near residential buildings. One villa in the area was destroyed in the early morning attack, according to witnesses who spoke to BBC Persian.
A series of strikes caused heavy explosions in the city of Quds (Shahr-e Qods) on the western edge of the Tehran metropolitan area, earlier on Tuesday morning, according to images available online.
Civilian casualties continue to rise in Iran: The death toll in Iran is over 1,300, with more than 17,000 injured, and the number of civilian casualties continues to rise. Over 1,000 children have been injured, including 65 under the age of 5, and 35 infants under two years old, according to Hossein Kermanpour, the head of Iran’s Public Relations and Information Center at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education. At least 11 children under the age of 5 have been killed, he added.
Nearly 20,000 civilian buildings damaged in Iran: Over 19,000 civilian buildings across Iran have suffered damage since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Among the damaged sites are 77 medical centers and 65 educational institutions. Sixteen Red Crescent facilities have also been hit.
Russia says Isfahan consulate damaged during earlier strikes: Russia’s consulate general in Isfahan was damaged during strikes on March 8 that hit a nearby governor’s office building, according to its Foreign Ministry, with shattered windows and staff knocked backward but no serious injuries. Moscow called the incident a “blatant violation” of international law. Its mission to the UN is presently circulating a draft Security Council resolution calling for an immediate halt to military activity and a return to negotiations.
Iran says multiple waves of missile attacks struck U.S. and Israeli targets: Iran said it launched multiple waves of strikes Tuesday and early Wednesday as part of “Operation True Promise 4,” firing Qadr, Emad, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles at Israeli targets and U.S. military sites across the region, according to statements from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed missiles targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Two missiles reportedly struck the U.S. base at Arifjan in Kuwait on Tuesday, and explosions were heard in Doha. At least 17 U.S. military, diplomatic, and air defense sites across the Middle East have been damaged since the war with Iran began, according to a New York Times analysis published Tuesday, based on the paper’s analysis of satellite imagery, verified videos, and official statements. The attacks also targeted several sites in Israel, including Ramat David Airbase, a HaEla satellite communications center south of Tel Aviv, and several other locations near the city.
Iraqi militias claim surge of attacks on U.S. bases: Groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that, on Tuesday, they carried out 31 drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and the wider region, and claimed without evidence they inflicted significant U.S. casualties. Among the attacks was a drone strike on the U.S. Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center on Tuesday, during which six drones were launched toward the compound, five of which were intercepted and one of which hit near a guard tower, according to the Washington Post.
Drone strike forces shutdown of Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais refinery complex: The Ruwais refinery complex in Abu Dhabi, one of the largest single-site refineries in the world, has been shut down after a drone strike triggered a fire at the facility, prompting Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company to halt operations at the 922,000 barrel-per-day site to assess damage and implement safety procedures, Reuters reported. The 417,000 bpd Ruwais West unit was directly shut down as part of a broader safety shutdown across the plant, which had already reduced output earlier in March due to halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Pentagon says 140 U.S. troops wounded in Iran war: The Pentagon said on Tuesday that 140 service members have been wounded in the war with Iran, including eight who are “severely injured.” Spokesperson Sean Parnell claimed most injuries have been minor and that 108 troops have already returned to duty.
Trump threatens major retaliation over reported Iranian mining of Hormuz: President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented military consequences if naval mines that Iran reportedly began laying in the Strait of Hormuz are not removed immediately. Tehran has placed “a few dozen” mines in the waterway, according to CNN, and has the capacity to lay thousands more. Trump said U.S. forces had already destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying vessels, and CENTCOM said U.S. forces destroyed 16 Iranian vessels that could be used to lay mines.
Three ships struck by projectiles near Strait of Hormuz: Three commercial vessels were struck by suspected projectiles within roughly three hours, according to the UK maritime monitor. The incidents come as Iran escalates warnings about shipping in the strait. A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said “not even one liter of oil” will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the U.S., Israel, and their partners.
Shadow fleet dominates Hormuz tanker traffic as risks mount: Shadow fleet tankers now make up most of the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as mainstream shipowners avoid the route amid heightened security risks, though Greek operator Dynacom remains one of the few conventional firms still transiting, according to Lloyd’s List. The development comes as President Donald Trump urged shipowners to “show some guts” and continue using the passage despite shipping advisories warning the maritime threat level remains critical. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Tuesday that a tanker had been successfully escorted by U.S. navy ships, a claim that he later retracted, and which caused considerable fluctuation in that day’s energy markets.
Iran seeks to keep Kurdish forces out of expanding war: Iran has reportedly offered post-war concessions to Kurdish parties in an effort to keep them from joining the widening U.S.-Israeli war, though Kurdish leaders have not responded, according to The Amargi. Kurdish groups have been in contact with U.S. officials about possible cooperation, even as President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals on whether Washington wants them to enter the conflict. Iranian security chief Ali Larijani warned that Kurdish parties would be “dealt with” if they join the war, while Kurdish leaders say they have taken no action due to the lack of U.S. security guarantees against retaliation.
U.S. asks Israel to halt further strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure: The Trump administration asked Israel on Monday not to carry out additional strikes on Iran’s energy sector, particularly oil facilities, according to Axios, marking the first report of Washington seeking to restrain Israeli targeting since the joint campaign against Iran began ten days ago. U.S. officials reportedly conveyed the message at senior political levels and directly to Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, citing concerns that attacks on oil infrastructure harm civilians, risk triggering Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy facilities, and could complicate potential post-war cooperation with Iran’s oil sector.
Experts question U.S. justification for strikes on Iran’s research reactor: The Trump administration has cited Iran’s Tehran Research Reactor as a key justification for military strikes, but nuclear scientists and nonproliferation experts say the decades-old civilian facility lacks the capacity to serve as an easy pathway to a nuclear weapon, as outlined in new report from MS Now. Critics say the administration has not presented evidence that the reactor was being used to stockpile material for a bomb, while the International Atomic Energy Agency has said it has no proof Iran was building a nuclear weapon. The administration’s statements “mix up different elements of the nuclear program and their potential proliferation capabilities,” one expert said. “Research reactors are not capable of doing enrichment of uranium, whether for civil or military purposes.”
As war stretches into a second week, Trump signals desire to declare victory: As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues into its second week, President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to declare Mission Accomplished, arguing the United States has already “won in many ways.” Iranian officials rejected that framing, with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini saying Iran can sustain at least six months of intense fighting and will determine when the war ends, while continuing missile and drone strikes across Israel and U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf. “We are absolutely not seeking a ceasefire,” said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, on Monday. “We believe the aggressor must be struck in the mouth so it learns a lesson and never again thinks of attacking our beloved Iran.” Read Drop Site’s latest overview of Iran’s approach to the war, from Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain, here.
Attacks on Lebanon
Casualty count: The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon rose to at least 570, including 86 children, and 1,444 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The ministry said that 84 were killed and 131 injured on Tuesday alone.
At least 780,000 displaced in Lebanon: The number of people displaced in Lebanon by the Israeli assault has risen to at least 780,000, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Social Affairs. Roughly 120,000 are currently sheltering in official government-run facilities.
Israel continues relentless bombardment: Israel continued its bombardment of Lebanon, killing at least 21 people overnight and into Wednesday. Attacks included seven killed in al-Shahabiya in southern Lebanon, seven killed in a strike on Tamnin al-Tahta in the eastern Baalbek district, and three people killed in a drone attack on an SUV in the Saf al-Hawa area of Bint Jbeil. Israel also bombed an apartment building in central Beirut on Wednesday, wounding four people. It marked the second strike in central Beirut over the past few days. Israel also struck a medical center operated by Lebanon’s Islamic Health Authority in Zawtar al-Sharqiya on Tuesday evening, killing two people, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. The Lebanese army said one of its soldiers was killed by an Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil on Tuesday, bringing the army’s death toll during the conflict to five.
Israel prepares for extended war with Hezbollah: Israeli officials say the military is preparing for a prolonged campaign against Hezbollah that could extend beyond the expected “weeks-long” U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, according to the Financial Times. The reported objective is to inflict enough damage on Hezbollah to stop rocket fire and remove the persistent threat to Israeli communities along the northern border. Prior to Hezbollah firing a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on March 2 following the assassination of Khameni—its first major violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement—Israel was bombing Lebanon on a near daily basis and had committed over 15,000 ceasefire violations, according to the UN. Since the latest escalation, Israeli forces have struck more than 600 sites across Lebanon and expanded their presence inside Lebanese territory.
Israeli strikes kill paramedics and Red Cross staff: Israel has killed at least 15 paramedics from Lebanon’s Islamic Health Authority and wounded 30 others since March 2, according to the organization, Al Jazeera reported. The group said ambulance teams and health centers have repeatedly come under attack while responding to Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon. A Lebanese Red Cross rescuer from Tyre, Youssef Assad, died on Tuesday from wounds sustained when an Israeli strike hit a rescue team responding to an attack in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Hezbollah strike hits Israeli satellite communications facility: Dashcam footage showed a Hezbollah long-range missile strike on the Emek HaEla Teleport near Beit Shemesh in the Elah Valley, a major Israeli satellite relay hub roughly 100 miles from Lebanon. The facility hosts more than 80 antennas used for broadcasting, data transmission, and military communications. Israeli officials described the incident as an “isolated failure” in air defenses that allowed at least two missiles to strike central Israel without interception or warning sirens.
Reports say Israel used white phosphorus in southern Lebanon: Israeli forces fired white phosphorus munitions into Wadi al-Saluki along the southern Lebanon border, according to Lebanese reports, with additional phosphorus shelling reported in Khiam and Tal Nahas on March 10 by Lebanon’s National News Agency. While white phosphorus can be used for smoke or illumination, its use as an incendiary weapon in populated areas is widely considered a violation of international humanitarian law and can cause severe burns and respiratory damage. Human Rights Watch found evidence Israel used white phosphorus in residential areas of southern Lebanon earlier this month, resulting in fires breaking out in homes and other civilian property.
The Gaza Genocide, Israel and the West Bank
Casualty counts: Over the past 24 hours, one Palestinian was killed and two were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,135 killed, with 171,830 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 650 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,732, while 756 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Regional war deepens food shortages and price spikes in Gaza: Residents in Gaza are rushing to markets to buy what meager rations of food they can afford as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupts already fragile supply lines and border access, according to Al Jazeera. Prices for staples and fresh produce have surged while some essentials, including cooking oil and flour, have disappeared from shelves, residents and aid groups tell the outlet. With crossings operating at reduced capacity due to Israeli restrictions, and aid volumes far below the roughly 600 trucks needed daily and agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement, humanitarian agencies warn the territory’s fragile food security situation could rapidly deteriorate.
United States
By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.
Senators warn of Iran war escalation, blame Israel: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said “we seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran,” after a classified briefing from top military officials Wednesday. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who sits on the Foreign Relations committee, discussed the war in especially stark terms. When asked why the U.S. had chosen to go to war with Iran, Murphy said that the “simplest explanation” is that “Israel made us do it.” He also said, “I just came from a two-hour, closed-door classified briefing on the war. It just confirmed to me it’s totally incoherent. We are not gonna be able to achieve any of our stated objectives ... this is a disaster of epic proportions.”
Senate GOP to bring election bill to a vote: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) plans to bring the SAVE America Act, which seeks to enshrine voter ID law nationally, to the floor next week without meeting the standard 60-vote threshold, according to Politico. This move effectively ensures the bill will fail due to unified Democratic opposition. Thune is rejecting a push by more conservative Republicans to force a “talking filibuster” that would require Democrats to hold the floor to block the bill, saying there is insufficient support within the Republican conference for that strategy.
American Farm Bureau Federation sounds alarm over Iran war: The American Farm Bureau Federation sent a letter addressed to President Donald Trump warning that the Iran war is driving up costs for key inputs like fertilizers and fuel, and warning of food price inflation. “Just as America’s farmers begin to put seeds in the ground for spring planting, the prices for key inputs such as fertilizers and fuel increased rapidly following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” they wrote. “Not only is this a threat to our food security—and by extension our national security—such a production shock could contribute to inflationary pressures across the U.S. economy.”
Hackers accessed an FBI server containing Epstein investigation files: A foreign hacker gained access to a server at the FBI’s New York Field Office in February 2023 that contained files related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, according to Justice Department documents and a source cited by Reuters. The breach occurred after a server at the bureau’s Child Exploitation Forensic Lab was inadvertently left vulnerable, allowing the intruder to browse files linked to the case before access was cut off. The FBI described the incident as an isolated cyber intrusion and said the investigation into the breach remains ongoing.
Watchdog investigates claim former DOGE employee accessed Social Security databases: The Social Security Administration’s inspector general is investigating a whistleblower complaint alleging that a former U.S. DOGE Service software engineer claimed to possess copies of two highly sensitive databases containing records on more than 500 million Americans, living and dead. According to the complaint, the engineer said he had stored data from the “Numident” and “Master Death File” databases on a thumb drive and intended to use it at a private employer. The allegations, which the individual denies and which remain unverified, have raised concerns among lawmakers about potential security breaches during the period when DOGE staff had broad access to government data systems.
Leaked documents show expanded use-of-force tactics by U.S. Border Patrol: Leaked internal documents and accounts from Department of Homeland Security employees suggest the U.S. Border Patrol has expanded aggressive enforcement tactics, including guidance on breaking car windows to remove suspects and rolling back limits on use of force at the border, according to a new report from The American Prospect. The changes are linked to policies advanced under former commander Gregory Bovino, whose tenure has drawn lawsuits and investigations following several controversial incidents involving civilian deaths.
Other International News
IEA votes to release 400 million barrels of oil: The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 32 member states unanimously agreed on Wednesday to release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to address disruptions in oil markets as a result of the Iran war. “The oil market challenges we are facing are unprecedented in scale, therefore I am very glad that IEA Member countries have responded with an emergency collective action of unprecedented size,” Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.
Pakistan imposes austerity measures as Iran war disrupts energy supplies: Pakistan has ordered sweeping fuel conservation and austerity measures after disruptions to oil and gas supplies linked to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced steps including a four-day workweek for government employees, school closures, remote work arrangements, and salary cuts for officials, as the country confronts surging fuel prices and supply risks. With Pakistan importing more than 80% of its oil and relying heavily on LNG shipments that transit Hormuz, analysts warn that prolonged disruption could deepen inflation and economic strain.
Report says RSF systematically destroyed farming communities near El-Fasher: A report from the Yale School of Public Health Humanitarian Research Lab found that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces systematically razed at least 41 agricultural communities around El-Fasher in North Darfur between March 31 and June 12, 2024, based on satellite imagery and remote-sensing analysis. Researchers said the villages—key food-producing areas—were intentionally burned, with 68% now showing no visible pattern of life and widespread abandonment. The destruction disrupted farmland that helped feed the region, worsening displacement and famine.
Deadly strikes reported in Sudan’s Kordofan region: The Sudan Doctors Network said Rapid Support Forces shelling in Dilling, South Kordofan, killed seven people and injured 13 others. Separately, Radio Dabanga reported that a drone strike on a bus in Abu Zabad, West Kordofan, killed 17 people, with the attack believed to have been carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces.
UN refuses order to withdraw peacekeepers from Akobo in South Sudan: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said Monday it will not comply with a government order to close its base in Akobo, an opposition stronghold near the Ethiopian border where tens of thousands of civilians have sought refuge. According to a report from the AP, the South Sudanese army ordered peacekeepers, aid groups, and civilians to evacuate ahead of a planned assault, but the UN said it will maintain a protective presence to safeguard civilians. Aid groups warn that the offensive and evacuations risk worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis as fighting intensifies.
Ukraine strikes Russian military electronics plant in Bryansk: Ukraine said it struck a key Russian military electronics factory in Bryansk with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, targeting a facility that produces components used in Russian missile systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Russian authorities said the strike killed six civilians and wounded at least 37, though Ukraine has not commented on the casualty claims. The attack comes as Russia continues near-daily missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. U.S.-brokered talks between Moscow and Kyiv are expected to resume next week
Russian strikes kill civilians as both sides claim battlefield gains in Ukraine: Russian attacks killed at least four people and wounded 16 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Tuesday, while overnight drone strikes injured at least 17 others across several cities, according to Al Jazeera. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 122 of 137 drones launched by Russia during the night as fighting continued along multiple front-line sectors.
UN inquiry says Russia’s transfer of Ukrainian children is a crime against humanity: A United Nations investigative commission said Russia’s deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children during the war amounts to crimes against humanity, citing evidence of thousands of children taken from occupied areas since 2022. The probe confirmed at least 1,205 cases and said most of the children have not been returned, with many placed in Russian families or institutions without notifying relatives. The findings add to earlier accusations that the transfers constitute war crimes and reinforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for President Vladimir Putin.
Iran war costing EU $3.5 billion in energy costs: The Iran war has already cost the European Union around 3 billion euros (around $3.5 billion) in energy imports, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Gas prices have risen by 50% and oil prices have risen by 27%. If you translate that into euros—the 10 days of war have already cost European taxpayers an additional 3 billion euros in fossil fuel imports,” von der Leye told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday. Von der Leyen also rejected calls for the EU to return to buying Russian oil and gas, which the EU stopped after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
U.S. nearing deal with Mali to resume intelligence flights: The United States is nearing an agreement with Mali that would allow U.S. aircraft and drones to resume intelligence-gathering flights over the country to track jihadist groups linked to Al Qaeda, according to current and former U.S. officials cited by Reuters. Washington recently lifted sanctions on Mali’s defense minister and other officials as part of efforts to rebuild relations with Bamako after years of strained ties. U.S. officials say the surveillance missions would help monitor militant activity and aid efforts to locate an American pilot believed to be held in Mali by the Al Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin.
Ecuador Bans Opposition Party: A judge in Ecuador suspended the country’s largest opposition party, Citizens Revolution, for nine months, barring it from the 2027 local elections in what critics condemn as a the latest deliberate move by President Daniel Noboa to marginalize opposition voices. The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) denounced the ban as the latest escalation in a broader pattern of authoritarian regression, including lawfare against opponents, repeated states of emergency, and deepening military ties with the Trump administration.
Drop Site on the Hill
Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) told Drop Site’s Julian Andreone that “Prime Minister Netanyahu is telling President Trump what to do and when to do it.” He said revelations about the U.S. military’s role in the attack on the Iranian girls’ school point to a pattern of “one coverup after another,” which he said only makes their initial lies worse.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is calling for an investigation to hold Trump administration officials accountable for the strike on the Iranian girls’ school in Minab, telling Drop Site’s Julian Andreone that “we know [it] was the result of U.S. military action.” Van Hollen also questioned President Trump’s claim that ending the war would require a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu: “Why does the President of the United States need to consult with anybody when it comes to ending a war that is making the region and the world less safe for Americans?”
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) repeatedly sidestepped questions from Drop Site’s Julian Andreone about the role pro-Israel lobbying groups and senior Israeli officials played in the Trump administration’s decision to launch war on Iran. That exchange is available here.
More from Drop Site
Oil depot strikes in Tehran trigger fires, toxic smoke, and civilian displacement: Tehran residents described massive explosions and raging oil fires after U.S.-Israeli strikes hit fuel depots in neighborhoods of Shahran, Aghdasieh, and Shahr-e-Ray on March 7. Witnesses said shockwaves shattered windows and left apartments coated in thick black soot as fires burned through the night. Iranian authorities and the World Health Organization warned the strikes released toxic pollutants and acid rain, prompting health warnings for the roughly nine million residents of the Tehran area. One resident described the reality of life in the capital to Drop Site: “By the time we finally packed our bags and locked the door, our fingernails were caked in chemical grime, and our lungs were burning just from breathing inside our own living room.” Read the latest report from Drop Site contributor Ariya Farahmand here.
“Eyeing Office: Episode 2 (Ft. Oliver Larkin),” with Drop Site’s Julian Andreone.
Programming note: You can sign up here to get updates from us on our WhatsApp channel.
If you want to continue getting this newsletter, you don’t have to do anything. But if this is too much—we do try to be mindful of your inbox—you can unsubscribe from this newsletter while continuing to get the rest of our reporting. Just go into your account here at this link, scroll down, and toggle the button next to “Drop Site Daily” to the off setting. It looks like this:
One of the best daily news summaries, period!
Thank you Drop Site for shining a light on the reality of the Zionist war against the people of the
Middle East. Some times its just to hard to absorb.