U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for twelfth day, civilian casualties continue to rise. Nearly 20,000 civilian buildings damaged in Iran. Russia says Isfahan consulate damaged during earlier strikes. Iran says multiple waves of missile attacks struck U.S. and Israeli targets. Iraqi militias claim surge of attacks on U.S. bases. Drone strike forces shutdown of Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais refinery complex. Pentagon says 140 U.S. troops wounded in Iran war. President Donald Trump threatens major retaliation over reported Iranian mining of Hormuz.” U.S. asks Israel to halt further strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure. Israeli strikes hit dozens of locations across Lebanon as number of displaced rises to 780,000. Israel prepares for an extended war with Hezbollah. Israeli strikes kill paramedics and Red Cross staff. Hezbollah strike hits Israeli satellite communications facility. Reports say Israel used white phosphorus in southern Lebanon. Regional war deepens food shortages and price spikes in Gaza. Senators warn of Iran war escalation, blame Israel. Senate GOP to bring election bill to a vote. American Farm Bureau Federation sounds alarm over Iran war. Hackers accessed an FBI server containing Epstein investigation files. IEA votes to release 400 million barrels of oil. Pakistan imposes austerity measures as Iran war disrupts energy supplies. Deadly strikes reported in Sudan’s Kordofan region. UN refuses order to withdraw peacekeepers from Akobo in South Sudan. Ukraine strikes Russian military electronics plant in Bryansk. UN inquiry says Russia’s transfer of Ukrainian children is a crime against humanity. Iran war costing EU $3.5 billion in energy costs. U.S. nearing deal with Mali to resume intelligence flights.

NEW from Drop Site: Iran says the U.S. and Israel underestimated its military capacity and will to fight, as Trump careens toward a quagmire, Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain report. Ariya Farahmand reports from Tehran, where Iranians are struggling to breathe after Israeli strikes on oil facilities in and around the capital.

Heavy bombardments in the Mehrshahr district of Tehran, with strikes occurring near residential buildings. One villa in the area was destroyed in the early morning attack, according to witnesses who spoke to BBC Persian.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for twelfth day: U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hit areas across Tehran on Wednesday as the war on Iran entered its twelfth day. On Tuesday , Israel carried out simultaneous strikes on Iranian security force headquarters in Tehran and Tabriz. The Israeli army said targets in Tabriz included special forces headquarters, a unit responsible for ballistic missile and artillery fire, and a large Basij complex. Israel also said it struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military complex in Tehran and the Public Security and Intelligence Police headquarters in Maragheh. Other attacks included:

Civilian casualties continue to rise in Iran: The death toll in Iran is over 1,300, with more than 17,000 injured, and the number of civilian casualties continues to rise. Over 1,000 children have been injured, including 65 under the age of 5, and 35 infants under two years old, according to Hossein Kermanpour, the head of Iran’s Public Relations and Information Center at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education. At least 11 children under the age of 5 have been killed, he added.

Nearly 20,000 civilian buildings damaged in Iran: Over 19,000 civilian buildings across Iran have suffered damage since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Among the damaged sites are 77 medical centers and 65 educational institutions. Sixteen Red Crescent facilities have also been hit.

Russia says Isfahan consulate damaged during earlier strikes: Russia’s consulate general in Isfahan was damaged during strikes on March 8 that hit a nearby governor’s office building, according to its Foreign Ministry, with shattered windows and staff knocked backward but no serious injuries. Moscow called the incident a “blatant violation” of international law. Its mission to the UN is presently circulating a draft Security Council resolution calling for an immediate halt to military activity and a return to negotiations.

Iran says multiple waves of missile attacks struck U.S. and Israeli targets: Iran said it launched multiple waves of strikes Tuesday and early Wednesday as part of “Operation True Promise 4,” firing Qadr, Emad, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles at Israeli targets and U.S. military sites across the region, according to statements from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed missiles targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Two missiles reportedly struck the U.S. base at Arifjan in Kuwait on Tuesday, and explosions were heard in Doha. At least 17 U.S. military, diplomatic, and air defense sites across the Middle East have been damaged since the war with Iran began, according to a New York Times analysis published Tuesday, based on the paper’s analysis of satellite imagery, verified videos, and official statements. The attacks also targeted several sites in Israel, including Ramat David Airbase, a HaEla satellite communications center south of Tel Aviv, and several other locations near the city.

Iraqi militias claim surge of attacks on U.S. bases: Groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that, on Tuesday, they carried out 31 drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and the wider region, and claimed without evidence they inflicted significant U.S. casualties. Among the attacks was a drone strike on the U.S. Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center on Tuesday, during which six drones were launched toward the compound, five of which were intercepted and one of which hit near a guard tower, according to the Washington Post.

Drone strike forces shutdown of Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais refinery complex: The Ruwais refinery complex in Abu Dhabi, one of the largest single-site refineries in the world, has been shut down after a drone strike triggered a fire at the facility, prompting Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company to halt operations at the 922,000 barrel-per-day site to assess damage and implement safety procedures, Reuters reported. The 417,000 bpd Ruwais West unit was directly shut down as part of a broader safety shutdown across the plant, which had already reduced output earlier in March due to halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pentagon says 140 U.S. troops wounded in Iran war: The Pentagon said on Tuesday that 140 service members have been wounded in the war with Iran, including eight who are “severely injured.” Spokesperson Sean Parnell claimed most injuries have been minor and that 108 troops have already returned to duty.

Trump threatens major retaliation over reported Iranian mining of Hormuz: President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented military consequences if naval mines that Iran reportedly began laying in the Strait of Hormuz are not removed immediately. Tehran has placed “a few dozen” mines in the waterway, according to CNN, and has the capacity to lay thousands more. Trump said U.S. forces had already destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying vessels, and CENTCOM said U.S. forces destroyed 16 Iranian vessels that could be used to lay mines.

Three ships struck by projectiles near Strait of Hormuz: Three commercial vessels were struck by suspected projectiles within roughly three hours, according to the UK maritime monitor. The incidents come as Iran escalates warnings about shipping in the strait. A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said “not even one liter of oil” will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the U.S., Israel, and their partners.

Shadow fleet dominates Hormuz tanker traffic as risks mount: Shadow fleet tankers now make up most of the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as mainstream shipowners avoid the route amid heightened security risks, though Greek operator Dynacom remains one of the few conventional firms still transiting, according to Lloyd’s List. The development comes as President Donald Trump urged shipowners to “show some guts” and continue using the passage despite shipping advisories warning the maritime threat level remains critical. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Tuesday that a tanker had been successfully escorted by U.S. navy ships, a claim that he later retracted, and which caused considerable fluctuation in that day’s energy markets.

Iran seeks to keep Kurdish forces out of expanding war: Iran has reportedly offered post-war concessions to Kurdish parties in an effort to keep them from joining the widening U.S.-Israeli war, though Kurdish leaders have not responded, according to The Amargi. Kurdish groups have been in contact with U.S. officials about possible cooperation, even as President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals on whether Washington wants them to enter the conflict. Iranian security chief Ali Larijani warned that Kurdish parties would be “dealt with” if they join the war, while Kurdish leaders say they have taken no action due to the lack of U.S. security guarantees against retaliation.

U.S. asks Israel to halt further strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure: The Trump administration asked Israel on Monday not to carry out additional strikes on Iran’s energy sector, particularly oil facilities, according to Axios, marking the first report of Washington seeking to restrain Israeli targeting since the joint campaign against Iran began ten days ago. U.S. officials reportedly conveyed the message at senior political levels and directly to Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, citing concerns that attacks on oil infrastructure harm civilians, risk triggering Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy facilities, and could complicate potential post-war cooperation with Iran’s oil sector.

Experts question U.S. justification for strikes on Iran’s research reactor: The Trump administration has cited Iran’s Tehran Research Reactor as a key justification for military strikes, but nuclear scientists and nonproliferation experts say the decades-old civilian facility lacks the capacity to serve as an easy pathway to a nuclear weapon, as outlined in new report from MS Now. Critics say the administration has not presented evidence that the reactor was being used to stockpile material for a bomb, while the International Atomic Energy Agency has said it has no proof Iran was building a nuclear weapon. The administration’s statements “mix up different elements of the nuclear program and their potential proliferation capabilities,” one expert said. “Research reactors are not capable of doing enrichment of uranium, whether for civil or military purposes.”