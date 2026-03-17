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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
9h

"Israel has publicly said these bombings are aimed at provoking a revolution or coup via aerial bombardment."

Not sure whether to see that as utter stupidity, or a devilish immorality. The chutzpah of the Israeli government in attacking Muslim nations around them is only enabled by our military support.

Time to sever all relations with Israel which has now occupied our White House.

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Mehrdad's avatar
Mehrdad
9h

The genocidal Israel has no regards for human life, this includes American as we have seen multiple American have been murdered by this regime. They are a rapist regime as we have seen video of it, so it is not a hyperbole

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