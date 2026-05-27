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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

Nebraska isn’t suffering because “the market will fix it.” It’s suffering because people like Pete Ricketts built an economy where monopolies set the prices, workers eat the losses, and billionaires shrug from a distance. This article makes it painfully clear: farmers are being crushed by fertilizer cartels, towns are hollowed out by meatpacking giants, and a war that Washington refuses to debate is driving basic costs through the roof.

Meanwhile, Ricketts votes seven times to avoid even discussing the Iran war, takes Tyson’s money as 3,200 Nebraskans lose their jobs, and lectures everyone about the magic of the free market. That’s not leadership — it’s abandonment.

Osborn isn’t perfect, but he’s living the same crisis the rest of the state is living. Ricketts is living above it. And that difference is exactly why Nebraska’s political map is shifting under his feet.

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Bill Crowder's avatar
Bill Crowder
4h

This is Trump's War, not the Iran-US war. We need to emphasize this.

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