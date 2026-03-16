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wbm1234's avatar
wbm1234
12h

Any negotiations with Iran in the future should mean NO Witkoff and NO Kushner; both scammers and grifters, working for Israel, and not real diplomats

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Caroline C McCabe's avatar
Caroline C McCabe
12h

F. Witcoff! (and Kushner, as well.) Insist that the negotiator Not be a "ZIONIST"!!

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