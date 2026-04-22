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Mary Ann Vecchio's avatar
Mary Ann Vecchio
5h

They should sue the sh*t out of her

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Clint Stevens's avatar
Clint Stevens
5h

This just makes me so sad. The US is not anything like it purports to be. So many travesties. Injustice off the scale. Lies run amok. Due process dead. Unfathomable corruption. A truly evil nation.

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