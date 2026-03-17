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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
7h

You can’t bomb a country, fracture its society, and then act surprised when the same failed leaders keep resurfacing. Maliki’s comeback isn’t a twist—it’s the logical outcome of a system built on crisis and sustained by it.

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
4h

I'm so glad we destroyed the threat of the "mushroom cloud" per Bush W. I always think of the quote from Madeleine Albright. An excellent example of US policy towards the world.

Correspondent Lesley Stahl discussed with the then-United Nations ambassador how Iraq had been suffering from the sanctions placed on the country following 1991's Gulf War.

"We have heard that half a million [Iraqi] children have died. I mean, that is more children than died in Hiroshima," Stahl said. "And, you know, is the price worth it?"

"I think that is a very hard choice," Albright answered, "but the price, we think, the price is worth it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP_VnVlFhXU

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