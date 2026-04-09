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Ginny Danielson's avatar
Ginny Danielson
4h

Unbelievable. We're now attacking Iraq. Again.

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MaryAnne's avatar
MaryAnne
2h

The neocons, loyal to Israel, found their puppet in the village idiot, George Bush. Israel’s new puppet, Trump, is more than happy to continue the pathological insanity, murdering our own allies and spreading more chaos. All the while, US pilots follow orders, committing one war crime after another.

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