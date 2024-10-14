Drop Site News

Greg Hausmann
Oct 14

Nearly all western leaders are empire puppets, or suffer consequences, since 9/11. "Either you're with us or you're with the terrorists." Except, an endless War on Terror exposed how real terrorists use UN vetoes, economic sanctions and worldwide drone programs - to kill children.

Must be a reason most Irish are dead set against colonialism, occupation and murder of innocents...

Ed Protas
Oct 15

Rules and morality do not stand a chance when there is money to be made. Such is capitalism and the countries that give it a home. "Rules based international order"; yeah, right!

