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Gordon Marlatt's avatar
Gordon Marlatt
4h

What a horrible bunch of bastards the Israelis under netanyahoo have turned out to be. They have become the 21st century natzis.

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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
4h

Iran is winning and the Israelis are in shock. Iran has never attacked anyone, but they have a right to self defense when attacked. The Israelis are barbarians who think they can genocide all people the racist jews want to kill. Now, however, they are getting their comeuppance from the marvelous Iranians who saw this war coming since 1979 when the odious Shah was taken down. They've been ready for 47 years and are winning the war that the US and Israel illegally began, by targeting a school full of little kids. That wasn't a mistake, but deliberate evil. Iran: the rest of the world is on your side.

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