Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Nuhfer's avatar
Ed Nuhfer
15hEdited

For a surreal experience on a Friday morning, read today's David Brooks' opinion column in the NYT next to this Drop Site Daily.

I retained my NYT subscription mainly to keep informed about how mainstream oligarch-monopoly media was working to keep status quo corruption and support of genocide palatable to citizens. I didn't expect it would lead to paying subscription money to overtly have one's intelligence insulted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
14h

Reading this as a single news cycle makes the pattern unmistakable: civilian lives treated as expendable abroad and at home, while power concentrates upward without accountability. From Israel striking tents and schools in Gaza, to federal agents shooting civilians in U.S. cities, to open talk of the U.S. “running” Venezuela for years—this is what normalized impunity looks like. The throughline isn’t security or stability, it’s force without restraint and law without consequence. Journalism like this matters because it documents what official statements are designed to obscure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture