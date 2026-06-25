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Patricia O’Keefe's avatar
Patricia O’Keefe
1h

My heart is beating so fast with sheer f.cking rage.

The did this in 2024. Same place Al Mawasi.

Its as if it is punishment for the UN Commission concluding what we all know. Genocide. Deliberate targeting of children.

I see people around me totally oblivious to the brutality and suffering that Palestinians have to suffer

Will Andy Burnham condem Israel?

I think not sadly

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
1h

When a population is marinated in racist hate and supremacist ideology from birth, this is the guaranteed result. The soldiers carrying out these atrocities don't see them as wrong at all--they are gleeful that they get to participate and destroy as many lives as possible. This is why the Zionist entity must be completely dismantled and its population needs to be sent to reeducation campus to (try to) reinstitute their humanity.

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