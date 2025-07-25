Drop Site News

Marc
6h

Go to hell Israel. I just don’t know how else to say it.

Stephen Berk
5h

I am 81, a retired professor of U.S. history. I have never in my life seen anything on a par with Israel's well documented genocide in Gaza. All my ancestors are Jewish; thus I am not antisemitic. The Zionists' treatment of the Palestinians has been a horror since well before their state was created in 1948. As a result of the Nazi Holocaust, the Israelis have had an unbounded sense of entitlement. It has never been the Palestinians who are the source of their troubles. Quite the contrary. They have continuously massacred Palestinians since they, European Jews, began going to Israel in sizable numbers in the early twentieth century. They are a settler colonial country, as is the US. Settler colonialism invariably displaces native peoples. Since the Zionist state is small, about the size of New Jersey, they have always used wars for purpose of expansion. For that purpose they call on their fellow settler colonial state, the US to be a continuous source of money and weapons. Over the decades they have stolen much land and hundreds of thousands of dwellings, farms, and orchards from the Palestinians, a people who has been there for thousands of years. When the Palestinians resist, as they did on October 7, 2023, it gives the Zionist state an excuse to conduct periodic wars, which they refer to as "mowing the lawn." Their attitude towards the Palestinians is sociopathic, that is without conscience. Most of them view Palestinians as a lower and thus expendable form of life. Over the years the Zionists' government has gone further and further to the right. Likud, together with parties even further to the right, that have been in power for some thirty years, will never agree to a two state solution. That is a myth that Jewish and gentile liberals like to believe. The Zionists have now proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they purpose to take all the land and either kill or permanently exile all the Palestinians. And the vast majority of genocide scholars worldwide agree that the Zionist state is now perpetrating a genocide, their own version of the Nazi holocaust.

