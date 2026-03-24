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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
1h

Nakba II - Ethnic cleansing of Southern Lebanon. Over 1 million Lebanese driven from their homes, farms, businesses. Murdered if they don't flee. The Zionists have sprayed tons of glyphosate (Roundup), a known carcinogenic herbicide, on Lebanese farmland.

And we can watch it all on TV !!! Greater Israel is the Zionist version of LEBENSRAUM.

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Ed Nuhfer's avatar
Ed Nuhfer
21m

We seem to be bombing Iran to free up the Israeli military to invade Lebanon. Could that wholesale invading and annexation of Lebanon have happened without USA making "a deal" to pin down Iran? I wonder what Real Estate deals have been cut by the Trump family regime. Is there any UN news coming through Ellison Pravda outlets about their discussions of this invasion and annexation?

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