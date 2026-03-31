U.S.-Israeli attacks continue to target Iran. Over 90,000 residential units damaged in Iran. Israel shifts to attacking Iranian economic infrastructure. Iran strikes Sharjah industrial area. Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude struck. President Donald Trump to allies: “Get your own oil.” Broker for War Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly attempted to buy defense fund ahead of Iran strikes. Trump willing to end war even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says war on Iran is ahead of schedule and could end in weeks without ground troops. Gulf states push Trump to continue war. Iran plans to consolidate control over Hormuz. Dozens arrested in Iran, MEK members executed. Average U.S. gas prices jump to over $4 a gallon. Israel plans to demolish homes and occupy Lebanon south of Litani River. Israel opens new front in Lebanon. Four Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon Monday. Israeli strikes kill five Palestinians in Gaza. Israeli Knesset passes death penalty law targeting Palestinians. U.S. embassies to work with Pentagon psychological operations unit and Elon Musk. Trump strips endangered species protections in Gulf of Mexico. New York City launches free on-site child care program for municipal workers. Gunmen kill more than 70 at South Sudan gold mine. Flooding and landslides kill at least 45 across Afghanistan and Pakistan. Russian strikes on Ukraine kill two and injure more than 20. Mexico to raise migrant deaths before regional commission. Jordan and Egypt make cuts to address energy shortages. Somali federal forces seize regional capital. Gang massacre kills at least 70 in Haiti. Gunmen kill at least 30 in attack on Nigeria’s Plateau state. British pro-Palestine activist arrested over Instagram post.

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U.S.-Israeli attacks continue to target Iran: U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday hit one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Iran that produces anti-cancer drugs, anesthetic, and other specialized medicines, according to state news agency IRNA. The pharmaceutical company, Tofigh Daru Research & Engineering, is owned by a state-run firm. Iran has long faced chronic shortages of medicines, partly due to sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.

A U.S.-Israeli airstrike on the city of Mahallat in the Markazi province on Monday night killed 11 people, including three children, and injured 15 others, according to the Tasnim news agency. Four residential units were completely destroyed in the attack. Multiple waves of Israeli strikes also hit Tehran on Monday night, the Israeli military confirmed.

An uncaptioned video of a massive explosion shared by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account appears to be of a major strike conducted outside the central city of Isfahan. According to AP, fire-tracking satellites from NASA suggest the explosions happened near Mount Soffeh, an area believed to have military positions. A U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal that a large ammunition depot in Isfahan was hit with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, and that a large number of the “penetrator munitions” were used in the strike. Iran has not formally acknowledged the attack but Fars news agency reported that US-Israeli attacks on Isfahan province targeted some “military sites.”

A U.S.-Israeli airstrike on an orphanage complex in Fardis, west of Tehran, killed at least two people and wounded five others Monday, according to Iranian media. At least 230 children have been killed and 1,800 injured since the war began, according to Iranian officials.

The northwestern city of Tabriz—near Iran’s border with Armenia and Azerbaijan—was hit at least 13 times on Monday, according to an Iranian Azeri group.

Over 90,000 residential units damaged in Iran: The Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday that over 90,000 residential units have been damaged in airstrikes on Iran since the start of the war, including 307 medical facilities and 760 schools.

Israel shifts to attacking Iranian economic infrastructure: Israel has pivoted toward striking Iran’s economic infrastructure after largely exhausting its initial military target list, entering what Israeli officials are describing as the “completion phase” of the war, the Times of Israel reported Monday. After hundreds of strike waves and more than 13,000 bombs that Israeli officials claim have severely degraded Iran’s missile systems, air defenses, and weapons production capacity, leaders have ordered attacks on the country’s gas infrastructure and major steel plants. Israeli officials framed the shift as a strategy to weaken the Iranian government and “create conditions” for its collapse.

Iran strikes Sharjah industrial area: Iranian missiles and drones struck the Sharjah industrial area in the United Arab Emirates early Monday, hitting an administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for attacks on Iranian industrial infrastructure, targeting sites it described as linked to U.S. military operations and weapons production, including aluminum facilities.

Kuwaiti oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude struck: A fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker was struck Monday near Dubai. The vessel, the Al Salmi, was carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil. Authorities in Dubai said Tuesday morning the situation has been “contained” and that there was “no oil leakage and no injuries reported.”

Trump to allies: “Get your own oil”: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said nations upset by high fuel prices should “go get your own oil” as Iran continues to restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth underlined Trump’s comment in a Pentagon briefing, saying “This Strait of Hormuz situation, we’ve set the conditions for success.”

Broker for Hegseth attempted to buy defense fund ahead of Iran strikes: A broker acting on behalf of U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth attempted to purchase a multimillion-dollar stake in BlackRock’s Defense Industrials Active Exchange-Traded Fund through Morgan Stanley shortly before U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began, the Financial Times reported Monday. The transaction was never completed because the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients. The Pentagon denied the report, calling it “fabricated.”

Trump reportedly willing to end war even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed: President Donald Trump has told aides he is prepared to conclude the U.S. war on Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, marking a significant shift from earlier U.S. statements that the waterway would reopen “one way or another.” The revised strategy prioritizes degrading Iran’s military capabilities and winding down active operations within Trump’s stated four-to-six-week timeline, with diplomatic pressure on Tehran to restore free navigation as the primary follow-on tool. If diplomacy fails, U.S. officials said Washington would push European and Gulf allies to take the lead on reopening the strait.

Rubio says war on Iran is ahead of schedule, could end in weeks without ground troops: Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Al Jazeera Monday that the U.S. war on Iran is progressing “ahead of schedule” and might conclude without the deployment of ground troops. Rubio said ongoing operations aim to substantially reduce Iran’s missile launcher inventory, eliminate its capacity to produce long-range weapons, end its sponsorship of regional armed groups, and ensure it never acquires nuclear weapons. Earlier Monday, Rubio added the destruction of Iranian factories to the list of U.S. war objectives. On the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio called Iran’s effective control over the waterway a “tollbooth system” that is “unacceptable” and “illegal,” and said the strait will reopen “one way or another.” Rubio said all of these goals could be achieved “in a matter of weeks,” and claimed the Iranian government was weaker than it had been in recent history.

Netanyahu says no timetable for ending Iran war, predicts regime will “collapse internally”: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax Monday that there is “no set timetable” for ending the war against Iran, saying he is committed to an open-ended strategy of sustained military and strategic pressure aimed at forcing an internal collapse of the Islamic Republic. Netanyahu also boasted about the murder of four Iranian nuclear scientists by the Israeli military, and said Israel is examining options to reroute gas and oil pipelines from the Arabian Peninsula westward as a workaround to the disruption from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gulf states reportedly push Trump to continue war: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain are privately urging President Donald Trump to press on with the war against Iran, according to a report from The Associated Press, arguing that a monthlong bombing campaign has not sufficiently weakened Tehran and that the moment presents a historic opportunity to cripple Iranian clerical rule. The push comes despite initial complaints from Gulf governments that they were given inadequate notice before the February 28 strikes and that Washington ignored their warnings about the war’s regional consequences. The UAE has reportedly emerged as the most hawkish voice among Gulf states, pushing for a U.S. ground invasion alongside Kuwait and Bahrain, with one Foreign Ministry official calling for Iran’s full disarmament in an article on Monday. Oman and Qatar, which have historically played mediating roles between Iran and the West, favor a diplomatic resolution.

Iran plans to consolidate control over Hormuz: Iran’s National Security Commission has approved a formal plan to codify Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Fars News Agency, with a member of the commission confirming the proposal Monday. The plan would establish transit tolls and new “financial arrangements” for vessels passing through the waterway, while banning U.S. and Israeli ships from passage entirely and restricting transit for countries that impose unilateral sanctions on Iran. The proposal also calls for expanded naval enforcement by Iran’s armed forces and identifies Oman as a potential partner in shaping the legal framework. The measure still requires a full vote by the Majlis and final ratification by the Supreme National Security Council before taking effect. A senior Iranian official reiterated to Al Jazeera on Tuesday morning that no cargo vessels belonging to “hostile nations” have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, and that no transit through the waterway will occur without Iranian authorization.

Iran executes MEK members: Two members of the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK) were hanged Tuesday in Iran, according to state media. The United Nations’ special rapporteur on Iran denounced the executions. Amnesty International said Iran’s Revolutionary Court convicted the men on charges of armed rebellion against the state “following a grossly unfair trial in October 2024.” Two other MEK members were hanged Monday over the same case.

Dozens arrested in Iran: Iranian authorities have arrested 54 people, accusing them of planning attacks against Iran or passing information to Israel, according to the Tasnim news agency. The majority of the arrests, over 40, were made in Tehran of people accused of taking pictures of targets attacked by the U.S. and Israel and sending them to “the media headquarters of the Zionist regime,” the Ministry of Intelligence said.

Average U.S. gas prices jump to over $4 a gallon: : U.S. gas prices rose past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. crude oil settled above $100 per barrel for the first time since the war on Iran began Monday, with Brent crude rising above $116 before closing above $114.