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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
2h

"Vengeance is mine, sayeth the ... KNESSET"

The IDF has built 5 military bases in S Lebanon and sprayed square miles of farmland with tons of glyphosate (Roundup) - a known carcinogenic total herbicide. Kills everything.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
1h

It appears that in the fog of war, Israel has annexed southern Lebanon.

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