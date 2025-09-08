Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Lucas's avatar
Margaret Lucas
2h

It is hard to believe that despite the live stream genocide occurring to a brave and downtrodden people ,we have not been able to get the politicians in the colonial west to show courage and stop this abomination of terror.The politicians are supposed to represent the people who elected them but appear to be suffering from collective amnesia so diabolical, that they continue to fund the current the genocide with our hard earned taxes…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beej's avatar
Beej
2h

Dear Maher Haboush, please hold onto your memories as much as possible! Don't let anyone take them away from you! They belong exclusively to you! They are yours and yours alone but you can still share them with whomever you want! Salaam alekum

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture